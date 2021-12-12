eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider Sells $235,935.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 6,300 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $235,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXPI stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. eXp World’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

