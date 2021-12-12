Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 388,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

