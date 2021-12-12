Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 200.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $33.58 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

