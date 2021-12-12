Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTCH. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.69.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

