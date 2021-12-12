Fear NFTs Price Down 5.6% This Week (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

