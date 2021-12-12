Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,819,784 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.85.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

