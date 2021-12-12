Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to 19,000.00 at Societe Generale

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Societe Generale from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11,561.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $164.69 on Friday. Ferguson has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

