Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

