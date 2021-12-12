Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Down 1.4%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) shares traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88. 5,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

