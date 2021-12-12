FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.72

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 37892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,813 shares of company stock worth $64,867,588 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $76,793,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

