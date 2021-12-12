FintruX Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,501.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $4,501.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

