First Affirmative Financial Network Buys Shares of 2,885 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,196,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,184,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,303,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.99 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

