First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $339,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $156.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

