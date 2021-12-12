First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $382,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

