First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. ASML accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $781.84 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $451.84 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $798.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.76. The company has a market capitalization of $320.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.