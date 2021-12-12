First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 1,572 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.17 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

