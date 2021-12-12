First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 1,810 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 579,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

UNH stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.80. The company has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $478.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

