First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $260.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

