First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.