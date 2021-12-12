First Quadrant L P CA Buys 379 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMI opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

