First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 1,751 Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agrify by 135.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Agrify by 22.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the second quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agrify by 278.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agrify alerts:

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify Co. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGFY. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agrify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Agrify Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.