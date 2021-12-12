First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $252,000 Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

