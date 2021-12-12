First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 126.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 48.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $675.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $233,683 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

