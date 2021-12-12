First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 126.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 48.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.
Cutera stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $675.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $233,683 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.
Cutera Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
