First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 74,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 83,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.