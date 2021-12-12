First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Shares Up 0%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.41 and last traded at $71.14. 231,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 542,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23.

