First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

