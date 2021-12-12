Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 432,274 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Rio Tinto Group worth $892,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $64.11 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

