Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 93,552 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,553,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

