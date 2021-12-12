Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.70 Billion Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,704,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

