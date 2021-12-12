Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $727.34 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 267,356 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $727,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,623,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 317,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

