Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,069,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $391.06 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.10 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

