Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 254,252 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,617,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

NYSE:AXP opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

