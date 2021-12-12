Flamingo (FLM) Reaches Market Cap of $58.35 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $58.35 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

