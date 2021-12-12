Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

FSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

