Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

FSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

