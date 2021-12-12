Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Insider Sells $77,790.00 in Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.