Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 12,100 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $39.99 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.