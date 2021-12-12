Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report $484.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $379.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

FOCS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. 367,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

