Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.70.

NYSE:FL opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

