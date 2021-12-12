Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.34. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 6,050 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$230.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.00.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.87 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

