Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

NYSE:F opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

