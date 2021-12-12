ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading 4.1% Higher

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) shares traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 618,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. Analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,256 shares of company stock worth $4,410,995.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

