Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co. lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 208,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 24.8% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

