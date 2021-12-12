Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fortive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 10,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

Fortive stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.