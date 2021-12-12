Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortive were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

NYSE:FTV opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.