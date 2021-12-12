Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

