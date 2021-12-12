Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.59 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $44.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $199.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 310,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

