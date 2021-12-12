Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 449,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $239,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

