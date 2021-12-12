Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,084.20 ($40.90).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.33) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.33) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($40.18) to GBX 3,060 ($40.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($35.37) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($132,624.98). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.80), for a total value of £270,000 ($358,042.70).

Shares of FDEV stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.80) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,784 ($23.66). 76,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £702.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,257.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,442.22. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,536 ($20.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($46.02).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

