FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.