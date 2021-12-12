FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

